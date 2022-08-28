Windows of police cruisers smashed at H20i rally in Wasaga Beach: OPP
Provincial police are investigating multiple incidents in Wasaga Beach in the wake of the H20i rally, including an incident where the windows were smashed on two police cruisers.
Early Sunday morning, police said two OPP vehicles' windows were smashed in the area of Beck Street and Main Street while officers and a dog were inside the cars. The officers and the dog were unharmed.
"The safety of our community and our officers is our number one priority, and the safety of both was jeopardized last night," OPP wrote in a press release. "We want to make it clear that this behaviour will not be tolerated."
In the overnight hours of Saturday and Sunday, OPP said property was damaged at the Canadian Tire and Walmart. Walmart was also broken into over the weekend.
Anyone with information on incidents from last night is asked to contact the Huronia West OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
-
Weekend ER visits drop in Moncton and Saint John after warningNew Brunswick’s Horizon Health Network says its emergency departments in Saint John and Moncton saw a drop in registrations this past weekend, following a warning for people to stay away unless it was life-or-death.
-
Man proposes one year after lifesaving heart transplantWith his new transplanted heart beating to the rhythm of love, Tyler Montgomery, 33, proposed to his girlfriend Keverly Pike at University Hospital, one year after a lifesaving operation.
-
Winnipeg councillor wants different approach to dealing with garbage in parksA Winnipeg city councillor wants the city to trash its current garbage bin strategy and focus on redistributing existing bins and educating the public.
-
RPS seeks public assistance with investigation into theft of guns and RCMP equipmentRegina police are asking for public assistance in an investigation into the theft of two firearms as well as numerous RCMP issued equipment and clothing, which took place over the weekend.
-
'They're really worried right now': Concerns rise as students aged 5-11 head back to school without access to boostersConcerns among parents and staff are rising as the first day of school approaches with some students unable to receive a booster shot.
-
Concerns about Labour Day travel after hours-long waits at YVROn the heels of a weekend of lengthy, frustrating delays at Vancouver International Airport, people with Labour Day travel plans are being told to arrive hours early for their flights.
-
Calgary parents, students prepare for back to schoolIf you ask Torin, who was begrudgingly tagging along for back-to-school shopping on Monday, how he feels about heading into a classroom in just a few days, his answer is short.
-
Father of 10-year-old killed in Lethbridge crosswalk testifiesThe father of 10-year-old Charles McIntyre took the stand in a Lethbridge courtroom on Monday, on the first day of the careless driving trial in the death of his son.
-
Council votes to support Edmonton Ski Club lodge modernization projectThe Edmonton Ski Club's old lodge in Gallagher Park will be demolished using city funds.