Windows of several downtown businesses smashed with rocks

A London, Ont. man is facing charges after a number of downtown businesses had their windows smashed with rocks.

The London Police Service said at 2:50 a.m. Monday, a security guard at a downtown business observed a man throwing rocks at the windows of a building in the 400-block of Talbot Street.

Officers attended and discovered a number of other damaged windows.

A number of others businesses on Richmond Row and Carling Street were also hit.

An employee at Lost Love Social Club on Carling Street confirmed to CTV News that it was one of the businesses that had been hit.

Police said surveillance video was used to identify the suspected, who was arrested on Carling Street.

Police said he resisted arrest and struggled with the arresting officer.

A 28-year-old London man has been charged with three counts of mischief under $5,000, mischief over $5,000, and resisting arrest

“There were at least four businesses that were damaged as a result of this individual’s actions,” said Acting Sgt. Sandasha Bough. “He was arrested. He is in custody. And he’s set to reappear in London court in August.”

Acting Sgt. Bough also said police believe there may be more businesses that were damaged. Any businesses with surveillance video that caught the suspect on camera are asked to contact police.