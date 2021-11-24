Windows smashed and property stolen at Guelph business
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Tyler Kelaher
Police are investigating after windows were smashed and property was stolen from a Guelph business on Tuesday.
Guelph police say they were notified around 7:20 a.m. after an area resident discovered two windows were smashed on the property located in the area of Suffolk Street West and Yorkshire Street North.
Officers responded to the scene and determined a break and enter had taken place with an undisclosed amount of property stolen from the business.
A damage estimate is yet to be released and an investigation is ongoing.
No further details have been released at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police Const. Brandon Lohwinow at 519-824-1212, ext. 7204.
