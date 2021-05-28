Windows smashed on 5 vehicles parked at Sunset Beach

Police are investigating after five vehicles were vandalized while parked beside Vancouver's Sunset Beach.

Authorities said a passerby noticed the damage along Beach Avenue near Thurlow Street and reported it around 6 a.m. Friday.

Facebook video taken at the scene shows the front passenger-side window had been smashed in on each of the vehicles.

"All of the registered owners of the vehicles were contacted and made aware," Const. Tania Visintin of the Vancouver Police Department said in an email.

Police said they haven't spoken to anyone who witnessed the incident, and there doesn't appear to be any surveillance video of the vandalism.