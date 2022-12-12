Windows smashed, teen victims attacked after three cars blocked vehicle in Coniston

Greater Sudbury police have made two arrests but are looking for more suspects after an unusual assault on Edward Avenue in Coniston on Saturday.

Police say three cars blocked another car from leaving the residence around 10 p.m.

“Information provided was that three vehicles were used to block in a car while the occupants of the three vehicles smashed the windows of the car and assaulted the three people inside,” police said in a news release.

The three young men -- one age 17 and two age 18 -- sustained minor injuries as a result of the attack.

“The three vehicles involved in the incident have been described as a burgundy Dodge Ram, a black Dodge Ram and a cream or white Cadillac Escalade,” police said.

“The Escalade will have significant damage to the front end as it was used to ram the car prior to the two pick-up trucks blocking it in.”

Police said they believe the assault was a targeted incident because the individuals involved are known to each other.

Monday morning, police arrested two suspects, ages 15 and 19, and charged them with numerous assault offences, as well as weapons possession and mischief.

The 19-year-old man was scheduled to be in bail court Monday, while the 15-year-old was released with a court date of Feb. 23.

“Anyone with information related to the whereabouts, owner and/or driver of the involved Cream or White Cadillac Escalade with significant front-end damage is asked to contact police,” police said.

“Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact police at 705-675-9171.”