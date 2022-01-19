Windrow removal trial starts Friday in Griesbach
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
City of Edmonton crews will be picking up windrows in a north side residential neighbourhood as part of a trial starting this week.
The trial will help the city assess the process and cost of windrow removal in residential areas.
Pickups will begin in Griesbach on Friday. No parking signs will be posted at least 24 hours in advance in affected areas, said a city spokesperson.
Griesbach was chosen because the city said it allows crews to test window pickup on many different types of roads.
Vehicles left in no parking areas will be towed to a nearby location at no cost to the owner.
