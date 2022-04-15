Winds gusting up to 70km/hr in Windsor-Essex prompts special weather statement
Melanie Borrelli
Environment Canada issued another special weather statement for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent on Friday.
The forecaster said strong southwest winds gusting up to 70 km/hr are forecast to develop late Friday morning.
“These strong winds will continue through the afternoon before weakening this evening,” said the statement.
Some damage to tree branches may occur as well as local power outages.
A special weather statement was also issued on Thursday due to strong winds.
