Winds up to 100 km/h possible in Waterloo-Wellington on Sunday

Sunday is expected to be a windy day in Waterloo Region and Wellington County.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the area and says there will be wind gusts of 80-90 km/h.

Widespread power outages may also be possible.

Environment Canada says that the southwest windwill develop late Sunday morning or early Sunday afternoon as a cold front moves through southern Ontario.

The agency adds that thunderstorms developing along the cold front may also bring wind gusts up to 100 km/h.

The special weather statement is also in effect for Dunnville-Caledonia-Haldimand, Grey-Bruce, Huron-Perth, Oxford-Brant, Simcoe-Delhi-Norfolk, and other communities across southern Ontario.