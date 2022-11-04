Winds up to 80 km/h possible in Waterloo region, Environment Canada warns

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for southwestern Ontario, including Waterloo region, saying strong winds can be expected Saturday.

The weather agency issued the statement just after 1 p.m. on Friday, warning wind gusts as strong as 80 kilometres per hour over the weekend can be expected.

According to the statement, the strong winds gusts are expected to begin Saturday afternoon and end that same night.

“A cold front associated with a strengthening area of low pressure will move across the area Saturday evening,” the alert from Environment Canada said. “Strong southerly winds beginning Saturday afternoon ahead of the front will veer to southwesterly Saturday evening. Winds will begin to ease later Saturday evening.”

The weather agency is warning loose objects may be tossed by the wind, and could lead to injuries or damage.

Isolated power outages are also a possibility.