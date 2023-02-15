Winds up to 80 km/h possible in Waterloo region, Guelph Wednesday

Waterloo region, Guelph, southern Wellington County, and several other areas in southern Ontario could see strong winds Thursday afternoon and evening.

Environment Canada says gusts of up to 80 km/h could rip through the area as double digit temperatures help create windy conditions.

The agency warns the wind may toss loose objects, break tree branches, and drivers should be prepared for changing road conditions.

Roof damage is also possible, and a local roofing company says given the forecast, they’re preparing for a busy few days.

“When they start talking 70 km and above, we know we’re going to be getting a lot of calls,” said Chris Draus, owner of Roofman Inc.

Draus says older roofs with older shingles are most at risk.

“Sometimes it doesn’t take that much wind to get them to blow off,” he said.

Draus says waiting for the day of a storm is too late, and the only way to avoid damage is prevention.

“If you’re ever in question or you think your roof is getting older, you can always call us or any other professional to come have a look and assess the roof and see where we are at,” he said.

Arborists are also on high alert.

“With forecast [winds] gusting to 80 km/h, what we are preparing for is damage to trees with existing defects on them,” said Chad Bolger, manager at Pinnacle Tree and Shrub Care.

Bolder says it typically takes winds over 100 km/h to damage healthy trees.

He says if trees or limbs do come down, wait until the storm is over before attempting any cleanup.

“Wait until the conditions are safe to approach it because there is a lot of force in those trees that are broken, and it can be released unexpectedly,” he said.

Similar to roofing, Bolger says when it comes to trees, prevention is key.

“Preventive maintenance could have been done to address the defects in these trees well in advance of the weather that actually does the damage,” he said.

A special weather statement is in place for Waterloo region, Guelph, southern Wellington County, Oxford-Brant, Huron-Perth, and Dunnville-Caledonia-Haldimand.

Simcoe-Delhi-Norfolk and several other communities have been placed under a wind warning and have gusts expected to reach 90 km/h.