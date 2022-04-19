Winds up to 80 km/h possible in Waterloo-Wellington Tuesday
Waterloo Region, Wellington County, and several other communities across southern Ontario can expect strong winds on Tuesday.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the area and says winds of 70-80 km/h are possible.
The northwesterly gusts are expected to develop in the early afternoon, continue throughout the day, and die down by the evening.
The agency says residents should be on the lookout for loose objects being tossed around, tree branches breaking, and possible power outages.
Similar statements are in place for Simcoe-Delhi-Norfolk, Oxford-Brant, Huron-Perth, and Grey-Bruce.
The statement comes a day after a winter weather advisory was put in place for Waterloo-Wellington, which has been lifted.
Six centimeters of snow fell in the area Monday, as other Ontario communities dealt with messy conditions.
A similar wind-related weather statement was issued for southern Ontario Friday. It was also later lifted.
