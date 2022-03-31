Winds up to 90 km/h expected in Waterloo-Wellington

Residents of Waterloo Region and Wellington County can expect some strong winds on Wednesday.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the area and says gusts up to 90 km/h are possible.

The southwest winds are expected to pick up in the morning as a cold front comes through.

The agency warns that buildings may be damaged, loose objects may be tossed around, and tree branches may break due to the strong gusts.

Similar warnings are in place for Grey-Bruce, Huron-Perth, and Oxford-Brant, while Dunnville-Caledonia-Haldimand and Simcoe-Delhi-Norfolk have been issued special weather statements.

Earlier this morning, Waterloo-Wellington was only issued a special weather statement by Environment Canada.