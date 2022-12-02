Winds up to 90 km/h expected near the Sault, Manitoulin Island

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Friday for Sault Ste. Marie and Manitoulin Island as strong winds are expected to move into the area.

Affected communities also include St. Joseph Island, Searchmont, Montreal River Harbour, Batchawana Bay, Blind River, Thessalon, Espanola and Killarney.

“Strong winds expected overnight and Saturday,” the statement said.

“West or northwest winds with gusts of 70 to 90 km/h. Beginning overnight and lasting through Saturday afternoon.”

Winds could cause power outages, damage roofs and windows and may break tree branches or other loose objects.

“A north-to-south oriented cold front is expected to track east across the region Saturday morning,” Environment Canada said.