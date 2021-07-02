Windsor 2021 final tax bills mailed

The City of Windsor 2021 Final Property Tax Bills have been mailed.

Due dates for regular tax payments are July 14, September 15 and November 17. Payment must be received by the City on or before the due dates noted.

If you have not received your tax bill by July 5 or have questions in regard to the amount of the bill, please call 311 (alternate: 519-255-2489) or email propertytax@citywindsor.ca.

Tax payments are accepted through a variety of methods:

At an approved bank, credit union or trust company

By mail (cheques only)

By telephone or online banking

At the 350 City Hall Square West drop-off box – 1st floor (cheques only) – subject to facility closures

The City also offers three convenient pre-authorized payment plans (PAP). Due dates for each of the PAP plans are as follows:

Installment Date Plan: July 14, September 15 and November 17

Mid-Month Plan: July 15, August 16, September 15, October 15, November 15

End-of-Month Plan: July 30, August 31, September 30, October 29, November 30

Enrollment in a PAP can be completed at any time. Forms are available on the City website at www.CityWindsor.ca.

Property owners who are having trouble keeping up with their property tax payments are encouraged to seek lower cost financing alternatives, which are available through local financial institutions. Assistance through the City for property taxes is provided by way of the following programs:

Tax Repayment Program: available to all property owners

Tax Relief Program: available to single-family residential property owners that meet the eligibility criteria (application deadline: February 28, 2022)

If your property taxes are paid by a mortgage or financial institution, you will receive a tax bill for your records. No action otherwise is required.

Failure to receive a tax bill does not exempt property owners from paying their taxes. Penalties and interest (which can add up to 15% of the taxes on an annual basis) will be added for late payments.

To learn more about property taxes, visit www.CityWindsor.ca. For information on property assessment, visit www.mpac.ca. For information regarding government assistance programs, visit the WindsorEssex Economic Development Corporation (WEEDC) website at www.ChooseWindsorEssex.com.