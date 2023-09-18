Windsor airport closed overnight after generator issue
Windsor International Airport has been closed overnight for the last few days due to an unreliable back-up generator.
The problem occurred during recent storms, when a part of the back-up generator’s circuit board was damaged.
Meaning if a storm were to blow through now and knock out power, the airport would be without backup power.
This forced the airport to close between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. when there isn’t any commercial traffic at YQG and the control towers are unattended.
The message was sent out to the general aviation community that YQG could not accept any traffic in the evenings or overnight.
“We're actually going to rebuild one so we have another one in stock, which I think when you have things like this you learn from it, and that you have now and I will have a spare so hopefully it doesn't happen again. But if it does, then we'll have another board,” says Mark Galvin, airport CEO.
The part was ordered and expedited, it’s now in Windsor and crews are working to install the parts right now.
If all goes to plan, the part will be installed Monday and operations will be back to normal.
