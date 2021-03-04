Windsor city council is expanding the use of Lanspeary Park to ensure that charitable organizations can have access during select weekends to ensure that they can host fundraising events.

The decision was made as part of the 2021 City of Windsor municipal budget process.

Eligible organizations are encouraged to apply by March 19, 2021 through the Lanspeary Park Spring/Summer 2021 - Charity Use Expression of Interest.

“I’ve heard from dozens of local charitable organizations who really struggled to maintain their local fundraising operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. “I’m pleased that City Council endorsed making Lanspeary Park available for these groups to host fundraising events later this year.”

Lisa Kolody, executive director of the WindsorEssex Community Foundation said in challenging times like these, it is more important than ever for the community to work together and support one another.

“The WindsorEssex Community Foundation supports our organizations, individuals and families that are pulling their resources together to help in this time of need,” said Kolody.

Since mid-2020, the city has supported the Unemployed Help Centre (UHC) through redeployed staff as well as the use of municipal facilities to store, sort and distribute donated food. To continue to support their important work in the community, the city has extended the UHC’s use of the Adie Knox Herman Recreation Complex until at least July 31, 2021.

City officials say they are committed to continuing to support local not-for-profit organizations as the community recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.