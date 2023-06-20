Windsor and Anishinabek police services launch joint training program

Windsor and Anishinabek police services launched an officer exchange program Tuesday for services to share “best practices and expertise.”

As part of the joint initiative, each service will regularly host officers from the other organization for four week periods.

Windsor and Anishinabek Police Services launch officer exchange program



The Anishinabek Police Service hosted leaders from the Windsor Police Service (WPS) in December 2022 to visit the local community and talk over cross-training opportunities, including the creation of the officer exchange program.

The exchange program officers Windsor police the opportunity to train directly with the Anishinabek Police Service where officers can develop a better understanding of Indigenous culture and Anishinabek officers can train in Windsor where they can experience policing in a more densely populated urban environment.