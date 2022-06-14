Windsor and Hamilton mayors agree on friendly wager for OHL Championship Series
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens has agreed on a friendly wager with Hamilton mayor Fred Eisenburger ahead of Game 7 of the OHL Championship Series.
The loser has to wear the other city’s jersey at the next council meeting.
When asked if he was going to follow up the other mayor, Dilkens said he certainly will.
“He’s a good guy, we have a great working relationship mayor Eisenburger in Hamilton,” said Dilkens. “We have a good wager going and I expect he’ll be wearing a Spitfires [jersey] at a future council meeting.”
Fans will find out after Game 7 on Wednesday.
The winning team will head to the 102nd Memorial Cup championship, which runs June 20-29 in Saint John, N.B.
-
How to create a Father's Day feastWant to try Emily Richards' recipes for Father's Day? Here's what you'll need to make her chili-coffee short ribs and halloumi salad.
-
Sault Ste. Marie exploring green burials.The city of Sault Ste. Marie is looking into offering green alternatives for burying the deceased.
-
Windsor designated 'Bird Friendly City' by Nature CanadaWindsor is Canada’s next certified “Bird Friendly City.”
-
'Don't need divisiveness': Victoria coffee roaster sparks conversation about employment equityA Victoria therapist who works with the LGBTQ2S+ community on employment opportunities says she appreciates the roaster's intention, but that it failed in its execution.
-
-
Popular fashion retailer Simons officially announces Halifax storeSimons, a popular Quebec-based retailer, is officially coming to Atlantic Canada.
-
Wicked weather moves over parts of the region ThursdayThe skies opened up over Simcoe County on Thursday as Environment Canada issued a thunderstorm warning for areas south of Barrie.
-
Freeland to deliver speech on inflation and Canada's economyDeputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is giving what's expected to be a significant speech about the federal government's next steps to address inflation this afternoon.
-
Researchers studying rare fossilized turtle species discovered in Sask.A team of paleontologists are sharing their research into a rare fossilized smooth-shelled turtle specimen discovered in Saskatchewan.