An investigation into multiple daytime break-ins in LaSalle led police to a number of stolen firearms inside a Windsor residence.

LaSalle police say officers collaborated with the Windsor Police Service in an investigation into four break and enters into homes on the west side of LaSalle that occurred on Tuesday, Feb. 9 between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Following the investigation, four men were identified as suspects and arrested. Police say at the time, no further information was released due to “a larger and complex multi-jurisdictional investigation into this group by multiple police agencies.” York Regional Police Service, Windsor Police Service, LaSalle Police Service and others were involved in the investigation.

Police say LaSalle investigators reached out to the WPS Property Crimes Unit on Feb. 9 and learned they had received information from York police that a group of men from the Greater Toronto Area was believed to be “actively involved in criminal activity was currently in the Windsor area.”

As a result of the investigation, police were able to find and identify the suspects at a Windsor residence, all four were arrested by WPS without incident.

Police say a search warrant was granted and investigators found a number of stolen firearms within the residence.

Property stolen from the LaSalle break-ins was also located.

Darnyl Campbell 28, Dumark Lindsay 38, Paul Nkrumah 34, all of Brampton and Innisfil man Jordan Saccucci, 31, are each facing multiple charges including break and enter, possession of stolen property, firearms related charges, among others.

Police say York Regional Police Service continued their investigation dubbed “Project Rise” into the group and arrested six others associated to the crimes.