Windsor announces two-day festival to celebrate Hiram Walker’s birthday

The City of Windsor is announcing a two-day festival honouring Hiram Walker’s 206th Birthday Celebration in the historic Walkerville neighbourhood.

The event will take place over the Canada Day long weekend on July 1 and July 2. The city is partnering with the Walkerville Business Improvement Association (BIA) to host the celebration and the Walkerville Art Walk.

Hiram Walker built his distillery, later named Hiram Walker & Sons Ltd., on the Windsor banks of the Detroit River. He created the world-famous Canadian Club Whisky, and donated money across the Windsor, Walkerville, and Detroit areas.

The two-day celebration will feature a wide array of activities, including a Hiram Walker sculpture unveiling, the grand opening of a new historical exhibition, street closures, heritage walking tours, a children’s village, family activities, vendors, artists and artisans, live music, antique automobiles, and a fundraiser dinner.

“We’re very excited to get back to hosting fun events like Art Walk that benefit our members and engage the Walkerville community, the region, and our visitors. It’s a very special opportunity this year to also celebrate the incredible districting work the City has undertaken to develop the new park at Riverside and unveil the Hiram Walker statue,” said Jake Rondot, chair of the Walkerville BIA.

An up-to-date schedule of activities will be maintained at the Hiram Walker 206th Birthday Celebration web page.

Friday street closures: Wyandotte Street from Gladstone Avenue to Devonshire Road.

Saturday street closures: Wyandotte Street from Gladstone Avenue to Argyle Road, and Devonshire Road from Riverside Drive to Wyandotte Street.

Everyone is invited to enjoy vendors, artists and artisans, musicians, activities, patios and more. This year’s vendors include Border City Custom Prints, Walkerville Candles, What’s Poppin’ Popcorn Factory, Terra Green, Sweet Moments Cookie Co., The Art Lab, Gagne Illustrations, and many more. The full list of 40-plus vendors can be found at www.VisitWalkerville.com online.