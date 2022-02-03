Windsor area gets about 15cm of snow; weather advisory still in effect
Melanie Borrelli
Environment Canada says the Windsor are got about 15 centimetres of snow Wednesday, but more is expected Thursday.
The winter storm warning has ended. Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent for Thursday.
This winter weather travel advisory replaces the snowfall warning previously in effect.
After a brief break early Thursday morning, snow is forecast to redevelop near noon.
Additional snowfall amounts of four to eight cm can be expected by the time the snow comes to an end Thursday evening.
Visibility may be reduced at times due to the moderate snow and local blowing snow, particularly over open areas. Motorists area advised to exercise caution.
