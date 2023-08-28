Windsor artist's work inspired by his own criminal past

A once-notorious figure linked to a series of convenience store robberies in Windsor six years ago has reemerged with a daring new art collection that draws inspiration from his criminal exploits.

Over the past few weeks, Cody Farrugia's art has been on display as part of the Colours of Resilience exhibit inside Windsor's Artspeak Gallery.

The exhibit was curated by Batool Yahya who wanted to showcase the artistic talents of people who have experienced homelessness in Windsor.

Farrugia committed his first robbery in September of 2017 following the death of his girlfriend, he said.

"That really messed with me mentally. I got into drugs and I went down a really bad road," Farrugia explained. "My friend at the time needed money for rent and I just figured I'd rob a store to help get him the money. But then, after that, it became an addiction."

That addiction led him to commit six robberies in a nine-month span, earning the moniker of the 'Mac's Milk Bandit.'

Following his arrest by Windsor police in 2018, at the age of 20 years old, he spent the next two-and-a-half years in prison.

"I really grew as an adult during that time. It really changed me as a person," said Farrugia, adding he began shifting his focus on his music and art after his prison sentence ended.

That focus led to him recording a rap album called the Mac's Milk Bandit under the stage name of 'Robbin' Mac's.' He later put together a comic book that accompanies the album.

Earlier this year, artist Batool Yahya took notice of Farrugia's comic book stylings during a workshop at the Windsor Youth Centre.

"He made a comic book about his story. It was incredible. When he pulled out his drawings in his sketchbook, I asked him, 'What can we do with this?' So we came up with the idea of selling posters and laminating his comic book," said Yahya.

Yahya is the curator of the Colours of Resilience exhibit which was displayed in Windsor's Artspeak Gallery on Wyandotte Street East for two weeks in August.

The exhibit showcased artwork from people who have experienced homelessness.

"To teach people that once you're a criminal, you're always a criminal is just false advertising," said Yahya, adding "second chances are always possible.”

"We should share a lot more empathy towards people who denounce themselves as criminals because that's just a label that you're putting on people when, in reality, they're just people who fell on hard times."

Farrugia said this exhibit marks the first time his artwork has been seen by so many people in the community.

"I was once a criminal. You're obviously going to see that in my art. But I've changed my life around. Now, I'm trying to tell my life story through music and art," said Farrugia.

"My biggest goal is to take my biggest failure and turn it into my biggest success."

The public's last day to see the Colours of Resilience showcase inside the Artspeak Gallery was Aug. 27.

The exhibit is expected to return next year with new works from a new group of artists.