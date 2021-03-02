The Ontario government is giving three Windsor organizations in the arts sector money to help survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

Details were provided Tuesday by Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries.

Through the funding, $24 million will be provided to 140 arts organizations in Ontario, including:

Art Gallery of Windsor - $214,412

Biblioasis Inc. - $53,749

Windsor Symphony Orchestra - $207,169

"Arts organizations make an important contribution to our province, providing thousands of jobs for musicians, writers, painters, actors, dancers, stagehands and the many others working behind the scenes," said MacLeod. "They entertain us, but they also play an important role in the mental health and well-being of Ontarians and an equally important role in the province's economic and social recovery. Providing the help they need is a critical part of our plan to support individuals, families and job creators impacted by the virus, while laying the foundation for a strong economic recovery."

Additionally, $1 million will provide support directly to artists and creators from across the province. More information on this, including eligibility requirements and application deadlines, will be available soon on the Ontario Arts Council website.

"We are honoured that Minister MacLeod has asked the Ontario Arts Council to administer this special initiative," said OAC Chair Rita Davies. "While the pandemic has hurt so many in this province, we are grateful the government has recognized the arts sector as one of the most severely affected. The announcement today also underscores the essential contribution the arts will provide to the economic and social recovery of Ontario communities."

This initiative is part of the government's 2020 Budget, Ontario's Action Plan: Protect, Support, Recover.