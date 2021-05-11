Windsor Assembly extends shut down to May 17, says Unifor Local 444

The Windsor Assembly Plant is extending its shut down until the week of May 17 due to a shortage of microchips, Unifor Local 444 announced in a tweet Monday.

The plant has been shut down since March 29 and was slated to reopen after four weeks due to the crucial parts shortage.

Microchips are responsible for any electronics in a vehicle, from the braking system to the navigation board.

The assembly plant faced a three-week shut down in February due to a worldwide shortage.

Microchips are in high demand by customers for electronics like laptops to work from home and gaming systems.