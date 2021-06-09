Windsor Assembly Plant again extends shut down: Unifor Local 444

The Windsor Assembly Plant is once again extending its shut down for another two weeks due to a critical parts shortage.

Unifor Local 444 announced Wednesday the company had informed them the plant will be shut down the weeks of June 14, June 21 and June 28.

Just three days after shifts resumed following a nearly two-month hiatus, the company informed the union of another shut down on June 2, that was set for the weeks of June 7 and June 14.

The plant had been shut down since March 29 and was set to reopen after four weeks due to a microchip shortage.

Microchips are needed for any electronics in a vehicle including the braking system and navigation board.