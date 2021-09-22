Windsor Assembly Plant employees head back to work next week
Despite a previously announced shutdown, Windsor Assembly Plant employees are going back to work next week.
Stellantis said in an email the CTV News that production at the Windsor Assembly Plant will resume the week of Sept. 27.
“It is a fluid situation, with decisions being made on a weekly basis,” said Stellantis spokesperson LouAnn Gosselin.
She said since March, production at Windsor Assembly ran the weeks of March 1, 8, 15, 22, then a partial week May 31 and weeks of July 5, Aug. 2, Aug. 9.
The company has informed the Union that the Windsor Assembly Plant will be working next week!
Working the week of September 27
Welcome back
*****Please share***** pic.twitter.com/FDvnloe7GM
Unifor Local 444 president David Cassidy told AM800 News it has been a frustrating situation.
"Next week will be our 13th week only working the entire year so it's been frustrating for our members for sure," said Cassidy. "I mean not just at Windsor Assembly Plant but our auto suppliers as well right."
The shutdowns are due to an ongoing microchip shortage in the auto industry.
-
Cavalry fans say vaccine passport check easy and fast experienceCavalry FC fans were the first to go through a proof of vaccination check at a local pro sports event Wednesday, and from the sounds of it, it was an easy process.
-
‘We’re not playing to our full potential’: Hilltops hope to turn things around after rare back-to-back lossesDespite losing back to back games, Saskatoon Hilltops head coach Tom Sargeant said it’s no time to panic.
-
NDP Blake Desjarlais wins in Edmonton GriesbachFor the first time ever, the Edmonton Griesbach riding is not held by a Conservative after NDP candidate Blake Desjarlais defeated incumbent Kerry Diotte.
-
Liberal Julie Dzerowicz narrowly wins reelection in DavenportLiberal Julie Dzerowicz has won reelection in her Davenport riding by the slimmest of margins, CTV News declares.
-
Enhanced job-readiness and leadership at CambrianFrom more placement opportunities to the development of a leadership academy, students at Cambrian College have the ability to add more to their resumes before hitting the workforce.
-
B.C. health officials mum as controversy mounts over 'anti-democratic' reporting policyBritish Columbia health officials are facing mounting criticism and questions in the wake of a CTV News story exposing their practice of only publicly reporting the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital who are infectious.
-
-
Liberal incumbent Terry Sheehan wins Sault Ste. Marie ridingTwo days after the polling stations closed across Canada, Sault Ste. Marie was finally able to announce its winner.
-
Alberta carnivals, festivals permitted during public health emergencyAs healthcare workers struggle with a fourth wave of COVID-19 patients – other Albertans will be heading off to weekend carnivals and festivals sanctioned by health officials and approved by the UCP government.