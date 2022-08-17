iHeartRadio

Windsor Assembly Plant to be down next week

Windsor Assembly Plant on Walker Road. in Windsor, Ont. Oct. 9, 2021. (Michelle Maluske / CTV News)

Production will be down at the Windsor Assembly Plant next week, according to the union.

Unifor Local 444 says it has been informed by the company production will be down the week of Aug. 22.

Employees are advised to take direction from supervisors.

The company has informed the Union that Windsor Assembly plant will be down the week of:

~Monday August 22nd

— Local 444 Unifor (@LOCAL444UNIFOR) August 17, 2022
