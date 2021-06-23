Windsor Assembly Plant to resume production July 5

Employees at the Windsor Assembly Plant will be back to work as of July 5, Unifor Local 444 confirms.

After a number of shutdowns and extensions since late March, both shifts will start again on Monday, July 5 with shift 2 on days.

Unifor Local 444 received official notice after “many rumours” on Wednesday, the union said in a tweet.

The plant had been shut down since March 29 and was set to reopen after four weeks due to a microchip shortage.

The shutdown had been extended a number of times before workers went back the week of May 31, but was shut down again about a week later.

Microchips are needed for any electronics in a vehicle including the braking system and navigation board.