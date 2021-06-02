Windsor Assembly Plant to shut down for weeks of June 7 and 14

Just three days after the Windsor Assembly Plant resumed shifts following a nearly two-month hiatus, the company has informed Unifor Local 444 of another shutdown.

According to a tweet from the union, the plant will shut down once again for the weeks of June 7 and June 14.

Workers returned to the plant Monday after it was announced two shifts would resume this week.

The company has informed the Union that the Windsor Assembly Plant will now be down the week of June 7 and *June 14.



*****Please share*****



Stay tuned... pic.twitter.com/GhAXajYg3F

The plant had been shut down since March 29 and was set to reopen after four weeks due to a microchip shortage.

Microchips are needed for any electronics in a vehicle including the braking system and navigation board.

The closure was extended a few times before plans were announced for the return on May 31.