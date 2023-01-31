Windsor banks defrauded $32,000, police seek identity of suspect
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who allegedly defrauded multiple banks out of $32,000.
Police released a surveillance video of the suspect who police say entered multiple banks in the city and used a counterfeit Ontario Drivers licence to acquire a total of eight cash advances.
Police say the incidents happened on Jan. 4 and Jan. 7.
Case #: 23-3769:
The Windsor Police’s Financial Crimes Unit is seeking the public’s assistance to identify a suspect who defrauded banks out of $32,000. pic.twitter.com/8H8M6zDgzA
The woman is described as white, 40-50 years old, around 5’3” and has brown hair with blond highlights. She wears glasses with a thin black frame.
She is facing charges of fraud over $5,000, utter forged document, and personation.
Investigators are asking to public for help in identifying the suspect, anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330, or contact Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).
