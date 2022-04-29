Windsor biker heading to Ottawa for Rolling Thunder rally

A biker from Windsor is heading to Ottawa Friday morning to join the Rolling Thunder rally.

There was also a person with a Canadian flag on the Puce Road overpass on Highway 401 waving their flag to eastbound traffic.

Officials are promising a large police presence in the Ottawa as the Rolling Thunder biker rally rolls into the capital.

The "Rolling Thunder Ottawa" website doesn't provide many details about the rally this weekend, but events are scheduled for today, Saturday and Sunday at the National War Memorial, on Parliament Hill and at a church in Vanier.

The first event of the weekend is a Freedom Fighters Canada rally and march at 6 p.m. on Parliament Hill.

Officers from Ottawa police, Ontario Provincial Police, the RCMP and municipal police forces will be deployed across the downtown area for the protest.

With files from CTV News Ottawa’s Josh Pringle.