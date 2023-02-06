iHeartRadio

Windsor boxer takes gold


Local boxer Jayden Trudell fought for gold Sunday. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

A local boxer won gold Sunday becoming a national boxing champion.

Jayden Trudell, 18, beat Jacob Blair of Quebec to win gold in the 67 kg division.

Trudell swept the judges’ cards in each of his three bouts.

After suffering life-threatening injuries at the hand of bullies four years ago, Trudell has reached his goal of becoming a Canadian champ.

