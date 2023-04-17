Windsor boxer wins gold in Finland

A Windsor boxer has fought his way to the top.

Jayden Trudell won gold in the M67kg division at the GeeBee Boxing Tournament in Helsinki, Finland over the weekend.

He also received an award for Best Brawler in the tournament.

Trudell also won gold at the Canadian National Boxing Championship in February.

His mother launched a GoFundMe page last month to help get the 18-year-old boxer to the Olympics.

In 2018, Trudell was a Grade 9 student at Herman when he was assaulted by three teens, who were later found guilty and sentenced. Trudell says he uses that experience as motivation.