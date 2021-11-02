Windsor boy searches for owner of ring found in Halloween candy

A Windsor boy is hoping to find the owner of a ring that he found in his Halloween candy after a night of trick-or-treating.

Mgiizi Wright, 10, discovered the ring in his haul on Sunday while sorting through, and eating some of his candy.

“He was rifling through his bag to dig candy out,” said Mgiizi’s dad Chumley Wright. “I asked him to put it away so his sisters don’t ask for some.”

“I was putting it away one by one and I ended up finding a diamond ring,” Mgiizi told CTV News.

It was a thin ring with a light pink gemstone surrounded by diamonds.

“I’m figuring this might be more sentimental, or just a small gift for somebody. It’s not very expensive,” Chumley said.

Expensive or not, Mgiizi would like to find the owner of the ring.

“First reaction was I was surprised and then I told my dad and that’s when I decided we should knock door to door,” he said.

Windsor police say if an attempt to find the owner fails, anyone who finds property that does not belong to them can bring it to headquarters and file a report. The property will be processed and held for safe-keeping.

“If you find a property that does not belong to you and you want to return it to the rightful owner and you want to make an effort to find that person then I think it’s a commendable act,” said Windsor police public information officer Darius Goze.

“They can call us to make a report. We can attend and seize that property from them”

For now, Mgiizi is going to hang on to the ring.

His dad says they’ll wait a day or so. If no one claims the ring then they’ll retrace Mgiizi’s Halloween route and start knocking on doors.

“And if not maybe we just hand it off to the police and let them hold on to it,” Chumley said.