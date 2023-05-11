Windsor break-in suspect caught in the act

A quick response from Windsor police foiled a suspect’s plans for an overnight break-and-enter.

Police responded to a possible break-in around 2 a.m. Thursday at a business in the 4100 block of Walker Road.

When police arrived, officers found the suspect was still inside the building and set up a perimeter around the property.

When the suspect, a 40-year-old woman, left the business she was immediately taken into custody.

The Harrow woman was charged wtih break and entering and possession of break-in instruments.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com