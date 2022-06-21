Windsor breaks temperature record during summer heat wave
On the first day of summer Tuesday, the City of Windsor broke a temperature record.
During the five o’clock hour, a temperature of 34.7C was recorded at the Windsor International Airport.
The old record of 34.4C was set on this date in 2012.
A heat warning remains in place through Tuesday evening and into Wednesday. A heat warning is issued when temperatures are forecast to remain above 20C through the overnight and reach 32C Wednesday afternoon. Such conditions could present the risks of heat stroke and heat exhaustion and sun stroke.
The temperature is forecast to reach 32C Wednesday afternoon – feeling like 37C.
In addition, Environment Canada issued an air quality statement for Southwestern Ontario.
Low-level ozone and a higher density of air pollutants currently present a health risk – especially for those people who suffer from respiratory ailments.
The key to beating the heat is to try to stay cool, hydrated and to not over-exert oneself.
The above-seasonal temperatures are likely to continue into the upcoming weekend before slightly cooler air brings temperatures down into a seasonal mid-20s range by Monday.
-
One dead in fatal collision near MorleyOne person died in a fatal collision Tuesday night near Morley.
-
Cataractes rally to clip Oil Kings 4-3 in Memorial CupForward Pierrick Dube of the Shawinigan Cataractes admitted that watching opening night action at the Memorial Cup instead of playing in it pumped up his team's anxiety levels.
-
Pure Country hosts Tampon Tuesday drop-off eventPure Country 91.7 is looking to help those experiencing period poverty through Tampon Tuesday drop-off days.
-
Truck fire shuts down eastbound lanes of 401 near IngersollOPP responded to a tractor trailer fire that shut down a portion of the eastbound 401, just west of Ingersoll Tuesday evening
-
STARS unveils $13M helicopter as part of fleet modernizationThere is a new state-of-the-art lifeline in the skies above Alberta.
-
'Anger and frustration': Talks stall as health minister blindsides B.C. doctorsThe rocky relationship between the provincial government and B.C.’s physicians appears further damaged in the wake of a surprise offer to new doctors graduating medical school.
-
B.C. high school unveils art attempting to bridge truth and reconciliationA high school class in Metro Vancouver chose National Indigenous People’s Day to unveil a piece of art which students hope will continue to educate and inspire for years to come.
-
Kenney promotes Alberta energy to U.S. as time as leader winds downAfter visiting the U.S. capital twice earlier this year, this week Premier Jason Kenney is on the hill once again to encourage the American market to expand Alberta oil imports, with the trip raising questions among political pundits.
-
$10-a-day child care spots to double in B.C., but system still faces challengesAdvocates warn if the B.C. government doesn't address wages and benefits for professionals in the child-care sector, expansion of the province’s $10-a-day program could be stalled.