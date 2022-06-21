Windsor breaks temperature record during summer heat wave

On the first day of summer Tuesday, the City of Windsor broke a temperature record.

During the five o’clock hour, a temperature of 34.7C was recorded at the Windsor International Airport.

The old record of 34.4C was set on this date in 2012.

A heat warning remains in place through Tuesday evening and into Wednesday. A heat warning is issued when temperatures are forecast to remain above 20C through the overnight and reach 32C Wednesday afternoon. Such conditions could present the risks of heat stroke and heat exhaustion and sun stroke.

The temperature is forecast to reach 32C Wednesday afternoon – feeling like 37C.

In addition, Environment Canada issued an air quality statement for Southwestern Ontario.

Low-level ozone and a higher density of air pollutants currently present a health risk – especially for those people who suffer from respiratory ailments.

The key to beating the heat is to try to stay cool, hydrated and to not over-exert oneself.

The above-seasonal temperatures are likely to continue into the upcoming weekend before slightly cooler air brings temperatures down into a seasonal mid-20s range by Monday.