Windsor burger named Top 10 in the world by global travel site
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
A restaurant in Windsor has the eighth best burger in the world, according to a global travel site.
Mamo Burger Bar made the list by Big 7 Travel, as it released its annual ranking of The 50 Best Burgers in the World.
The business is located at 1515 Ottawa St.
"We’ve taken the idea of the humble burger, and decided it could be improved upon. For a burger to be really good, you can’t just rely on putting enough “stuff” on it. Toppings from cheese to a sunny side egg can be fantastic, but you can taste the difference in our burgers, even with nothing on ’em!" said a post on the Mamo Burger website.
Restaurant inclusions were ranked based on several factors:
- Value for money
- Consistency (google and critic reviews)
- Innovation
- Atmosphere
- Location and accessibility
TOP 10 BURGERS IN THE WORLD:
- Royal Stacks – Melbourne, Australia
- Mid-City Smash Burger – Portland, Oregon
- Burger Geek – Auckland, New Zealand
- BAP– Burgers and Pastrami – Stockholm, Sweden
- La Birra Bar – BueArgentina (now also Miami & Madrid)
- The Nook – St. Paul, Minnesota
- Mother Flipper – London, UK
- Smash Tag – Rome, Italy
- Mamo Burger Bar – Ontario, Canada
- Burgermeister – Berlin, Germany
