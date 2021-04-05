Windsor cancels plan to outsource custodial jobs

The City of Windsor no longer plans to outsource custodial jobs.

Last November, council voted to have G.D.I Integrated facility services take over the cleaning of the city hall complex at a lower rate.

The plan was expected to save the city $300,000 a year.

But GDI says it can no longer honour the price from their tender documents and have withdrawn their bid.

So the 14 full and part-time positions will remain CUPE 543 members.

The union says the city will also reestablish seven full-time caretaker positions that were set to be filled through attrition.

No timeline has been set for the new hires.