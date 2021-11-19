Windsor Catholic elementary school closes due to COVID-19
CTV Windsor Web Writer / Reporter
Melanie Borrelli
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has recommended a Catholic elementary school close due to an increased number of COVID-19 cases.
St. Gabriel Catholic Elementary School will close for in-person learning next week, according to a letter from the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board.
As of Friday afternoon, the board’s website listed six active student cases at the school and one outbreak.
The board says prior to dismissal Friday, students were told that they would be learning online next week.
The board sent a dismissal letter to parents from the health unit containing instructions about COVID-19 testing, isolation periods and other instructions.
The health unit says there are six active school outbreaks in the region.

