Windsor city concillors vote in favour of pay increase

Windsor city councillors have voted in favour of giving themselves a raise following two public input sessions.

Councillors voted in favour of the $5,100 pay increase during Monday night’s council meeting.

The Council Compensation Review Committee recommended the annual income for councillors be increased to $52,000 next year.

The committee hosted two open sessions with the support of city staff via video conference on Jan. 24 and Jan. 27 to allow residents to offer input.