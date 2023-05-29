Windsor city council adopts master plan for civic esplanade

Windsor city council voted Monday in favour of adopting a master plan with high hopes for City Hall Square and a so-called civic esplanade stretching down to the river.

Concept art was released earlier in the month demonstrating how the area could be transformed, with a host of amenities in store and an estimated cost somewhere north of $30-million.

During Monday’s regular meeting, almost all councillors agreed the project was worth the price.

"Going from a big small city to a small big city requires this type of bold action," said Ward 2 Councillor Fabio Costante.

Ward 1 Councillor Fred Francis, who previously expressed misgivings around the price tag, made for the sole vote against.

There is no set timeline for completion of the project as a whole – or any of the phases it will be made of.

City staff say it could take a decade before the concept art is fully realized.

"I probably won't be here to see the end of the project," Ward 6 Councillor Jo-Anne Gignac said.

"I'm convinced that the people will speak, will take this plan and move it forward."