Windsor city council approves another round of tree branch collection
Windsor city council approved another round of large tree branch collection to help residents clear debris after last month’s ice storm.
Councillors have been receiving calls from home-owners who missed the previous pick-up dates, with some placing piles of sticks and limbs on their lawns assuming they would be picked up.
Council committed to more pick-ups during Monday night’s council meeting, but residents will need to request collection.
City Council has approved another round of large tree branch collection to help those affected by February's ice storm. Service is by appointment only. Book online, via app or call 311. Deadline to book is March 27. Learn more here: https://t.co/TO9MYPAWeH #YQG pic.twitter.com/rc6NAUiiG2— City of Windsor (@CityWindsorON) March 21, 2023
A news release from the city says residents will large downed tree branches needing to be chipped for removal will need to call 311 if they have not already done so. Those who have already requests service in the first opportunity do not need to call again as the city says chipping crews continue to make the rounds.
The city will accept new service requests from now until the end of the day Monday, Mar. 27. The second round of chipping will start Tuesday, Mar. 28 and is expected to day seven to 10 days to complete.
The city is reminding residents of the following:
- The large limb service is by appointment only; please call 311 prior to 4 p.m. Monday, Mar. 27, if you have not already contacted 311. Alternatively, enter requests online or using the mobile app.
- Only large branches that are 3 inches/7.6 centimetres in diameter or more will be collected and chipped by Forestry.
- Branches should be properly organized and lined up to facilitate easy pickup by the crew (not scattered around a front lawn) and left as close as possible to the city right of way without impeding pedestrians.