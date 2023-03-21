Windsor city council approves another round of tree branch collection

Windsor city council approved another round of large tree branch collection to help residents clear debris after last month’s ice storm.

Councillors have been receiving calls from home-owners who missed the previous pick-up dates, with some placing piles of sticks and limbs on their lawns assuming they would be picked up.

Council committed to more pick-ups during Monday night’s council meeting, but residents will need to request collection.

A news release from the city says residents will large downed tree branches needing to be chipped for removal will need to call 311 if they have not already done so. Those who have already requests service in the first opportunity do not need to call again as the city says chipping crews continue to make the rounds.

The city will accept new service requests from now until the end of the day Monday, Mar. 27. The second round of chipping will start Tuesday, Mar. 28 and is expected to day seven to 10 days to complete.

The city is reminding residents of the following: