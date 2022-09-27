Windsor city council defers vote on ‘strong mayor’ bill, seek more information

Windsor city council wants a deep dive into the so-called ‘strong mayor’ bill.

The Housing and Municipal Affairs minister introduced Bill-3 meant to give special powers to the heads of council on Sept. 8.

It’s been adopted in Toronto and Ottawa as a way to help streamline the approval process for housing, and help boost supply.

However, Kingsville rejected the bill, worried it could have a detrimental impact to smaller communities.

Windsor council members discussed similar action during Monday night’s council meeting, but decided the policy needs further study and have deferred their vote.