Windsor city council requests additional funding for migrant workers

Thousands of temporary foreign workers are set to return to Windsor-Essex next year.

City council is asking the federal government for financial support, to protect greenhouse workers and the public.

“These people are incredibly important to make sure that we have a food source,” says Ward 6 councillor Jo-Anne Gignac.

During Monday’s council meeting, Gignac’s request to the Liberals included mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for migrant workers, and additional funding for the Isolation and Recovery Centre.

“Temporary foreign workers find themselves in situations where their home countries perhaps are not having as much accessibility to COVID vaccinations,” says Gignac.

Two migrant workers in Essex County have died from the virus.

Earlier this year, the government announced nearly $18-million in funding for the IRC, which is set to expire next March.

“Our staff has been stretched to the limits. They’re tired,” says Gignac.

“We have a 25 million dollar anvil hanging over our heads this year,” she says. “We have to be aware that they may not be stepping up to the plate again with our shortfall.”

According to Erie Shores Healthcare, approximately 2,500 agri-workers have received care at the IRC and two isolation hotels in Leamington.

The IRC is currently at half capacity, and the Windsor Essex County Health Unit says there are 10 COVID cases at local agricultural facilities.

Council passed the motion.

“We need to be able to focus our staff on what needs to be done in the city,” Gignac tells CTV News.

The Advocacy group, “Justice for Migrant Workers” expects 7,000 temporary foreign workers to arrive in Canada, in the New Year.

Advocate Chris Ramsaroop says the Liberals and Progressive Conservatives can go even further to better protect workers.

“Workers continue to work in congregate housings where there’s little ventilation,” says Ramsaroop. “There is no oversight or transparency. There is no legislative protection.”