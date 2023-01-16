Windsor city council votes in favour of supporting Capital Power gas plant expansion

Windsor city council has voted 8-2 to support Capital Power’s request to add to its power generating capacity, despite hearing from a number of delegates opposing the move.

Councillors Mark McKenzie, Jo-Anne Gignac, Gary Kaschak, Kieran McKenzie, Jim Morrison, Renaldo Agostino, Ed Sleiman and Mayor Drew Dilkens voted in favour, while Fabio Costante and Angelo Marignani were opposed. Coun. Fred Francis was absent.

Capital Power, located at the corner of Cadillac Street and Riverside Drive East, requested council support to expansion by building two new natural gas turbines on the site, adding 100 megawatts of capacity.

The site currently generates 92 megawatts of energy for Ontario’s grid.

Critics, including some delegates present at Monday’s council meeting, spoke out in the name of climate action and neighbourhood health.

Following the vote, a handful of people in the crowd booed and screamed “shame” at city council.

The company initially had plans for a battery energy storage system for up to 40 megawatts of new power on the property, but has since pivoted plans.

Capital Power says the turbines will require hundreds of millions of dollars in investments, and would double capacity for the area.

After being granted municipal support resolution, Capital Power's request will now go to the Independent Electricity Systems Operator (IESO) for a final decision.