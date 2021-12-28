Windsor couple transforms newly-purchased house into supportive living home for adults with disabilities

Jessica Gaudette and Chris Elliot took possession of their new home on a few days before Christmas, but the house will not be theirs to live in.

“We wanted to build a community around this home, we want our residents to feel at home,” says Chris Elliot.

The Windsor couple is transforming their house into a supportive living home for adults with disabilities.

Known as the 'Kind Minds House,' the five-bedroom, two-bath space on Armstrong Avenue will be rented to people who are looking to take the independent step of living on their own, but are in need of extra support.

“We will offer two hours of meal support in the morning and evening. As well, we will offer grocery shopping support on the weekends,” says Gaudette.

A team of volunteers will also provide assistance with errands such as housekeeping, and will organize engaging activities for the residents.

The Kind Minds House is an extension of the couple’s non-profit organization Kind Minds. The charity organizes healthy active programming for individuals with special needs.

The inspiration to create an alternative accommodation came after Gaudette witnessed a member of her own family with differing abilities struggle to find a suitable home.

“My brother is looking for a similar situation, he is looking to live more independently,” explains Gaudette. “We realized there was a need. There wasn’t an opportunity for him to move out of my parents home and to have that independent step in life.”

The home is in the final stage of renovations and will begin welcoming residents in January.

Interested residents are invited to attend an open house on Jan. 8 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. at 2522 Armstrong Ave. in Windsor.

Potential tenants can also book a showing by emailing Kindminds20@gmail.com

“We are also taking sponsorships for the rooms. Sponsors will have the rooms named after them will receive a plaque,” says Gaudette.