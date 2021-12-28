Windsor COVID-19 hospitalizations remain stable following holiday surge

Omicron did not take a break for the holidays with record case numbers recorded between Christmas and Monday.

But some Windsorites are counting their blessings this holiday season.

“We did have to do COVID tests of course to stay safe but everything was pretty alright,” one resident told CTV News. “We’re glad we could be together again after last year, it was pretty difficult.”

“We got to stay at my parents', we kept it under 10,” another said. “We had a sleepover and opened presents.”

With cases shattering records over the last few days, the COVID news on Christmas shocked some.

“It was surprising seeing the rise again, we thought it was going to be okay,” a resident said.

While others saw it coming.

“We’re not surprised at all, we’re just concerned,” another said.

Over at Windsor Regional Hospital, a “hot unit” was opened up ahead of the holidays in preparation for a possible surge of COVID patients, but luckily hospitalizations have remained stable.

As of Tuesday, there are 17 people at Windsor Regional Hospital with COVID-19, including four in the ICU.

If you’re feeling unwell after your holiday get together, local health officials are telling residents to isolate immediately, personally reach out to your close contacts and don’t go to the testing centre.

“If you have symptoms of covid-19 stay home. That’s the bottom line, you don’t need a COVID test to confirm you possibly, most likely, have COVID,” WRH president and CEO David Musyj said.

With testing supplies limited across the province, medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore is expected to make an announcement this week regarding new testing requirements for who can get a test in order to save resources for the most vulnerable.

“We got to make sure our essential workers can come to work to take care of those that need healthcare,” Musyj said.

With New Year’s still ahead, health officials are reminding people to keep your circle tight.

“Stay home. Keep your gatherings very small over the holidays,” Musyj said. “Ten is even too large.”