Windsor curlers sweep in with warm donations for Street Help

Members of the Windsor Curling Club Seniors Association delivered six truckloads of new and used clothing to Street Help on Monday.

“Sometimes we take for granted how comfortable we are in life, and if we’re cold, we put on another comforter,” says member Ed Hooft.

“The people that come to Street Help don’t have that luxury, they have to curl up and find a warm vent. So they suffer through this winter, and as the weather is turning our hearts and prayers turn to them and their needs.”

Hooft says their curling group, reached out to the others in their league to collect donations of warm clothes and sleeping bags, with overwhelming success.

“This is wonderful and I’m honestly speechless,” says Elizabeth Jewell, Office Manager at Street Help.

Jewell is one of the people who will now sort through the dozens of bags of donations to make sure they go to the people most in need.

“It’s great that there’s so many people in our community that are willing and able to give back to help those that are less fortunate,” says Jewell.

She tells CTV News they are always looking for more volunteers to help sort through and distribute donations as well as cooks to help in their soup kitchen.