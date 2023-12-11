Windsor dentist says patients can 'have those conversations' about dentures and other dental needs after feds announce insurance program

A Windsor dentist says one of his patients has already engaged in conversations about ordering dentures that they previously couldn’t afford, following the federal government’s unveiling of its dental insurance program.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing that the federal government is improving access to dental care for low-income people and families,” said Dr. Mahmoud El Shaer of Roseland Family Dental.

Federal Health Minister Mark Holland led the announcement Monday of a $13-billion insurance program that will cover the dental costs of certain Canadians.

A recent survey by Statistics Canada shows an estimated one-third of Canadians do not have dental insurance.

Seniors older than 87 years old will be the first cohort permitted to apply to the dental insurance plan — which is geared toward people with an annual household income under $90,000 who do not have access to private insurance.

"The Canadian dental care plan will cover a wide range of services. It will provide preventative, diagnostic, restorative, surgical, among other services," said Holland.

El Shaer said Monday, about two hours after the federal government's unveiling of the plan, that he had spoken with a patient earlier in the day about their need for dentures.

"Before, it just wasn’t in the cards because they couldn’t afford it. But now, we can have those conversations," he said.

The dental plan was originally put forward by the NDP as a key aspect of the party's supply and confidence deal with the Liberals.

"One of the things that we worked really hard to make sure is that it’s something that that all dentists and hygienists will support," said NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.

"To achieve that, we made sure this program is going to cover the cost or the fee that’s assigned to each service."

Eligibility for the program will slowly expand next year to include all qualifying seniors, children younger than 18 years old and people with disabilities.