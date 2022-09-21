Windsor-Detroit tunnel bus service expected to resume if border restrictions lift

According to Transit Windsor, tunnel bus service to Detroit is expected to resume should the federal government lift its COVID-19 vaccine border requirements on Sept. 30.

That includes the mandatory use the ArriveCan application.

“Those are our primary impediments for running the tunnel bus,” said Tyson Cragg, executive director for Transit Windsor. “Obviously ArriveCan and mandatory vaccination for re-entry into Canada.”

When COVID-19 testing requirements at the border were eliminated in April, Transit Windsor announced it would keep its Tunnel Bus service idled due to the ArriveCan app still needing to be filled out by passengers before they could be permitted entry into Canada.

“So assuming those conditions or restrictions are lifted, it would allow us to return the tunnel bus back to operation,” Cragg said.